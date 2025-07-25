Three days after collapse, search begins for trapped workers in illegal mine in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

RANCHI: After a delay of three days, a joint team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Mines Rescue Wing of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) has finally launched a rescue operation to locate workers allegedly trapped inside a closed underground mine in Block-2, Baghmara, Dhanbad, since 22 July.

The operation involves a 35-member NDRF team and 15 personnel from the BCCL rescue wing. While the NDRF conducted an initial survey of the area on Thursday morning, active rescue work commenced in the evening after receiving clearance from the district administration. The efforts continued until 11:30 PM and resumed again on Friday at 11:30 AM.

Senior officials including Block-2 General Manager G.C. Saha, NDRF Assistant Commandant Santosh Kumar, Inspector Ravishankar, Circle Officer, and the Officer-in-Charge of Baghmara Police Station, Ajit Kumar, are overseeing the operation.

According to Ajit Kumar, the operation was initiated following demands from local Member of Parliament Chandra Prakash Choudhary, who identified three suspected locations where individuals may be trapped. Rescue work has begun at the first site and will continue at the remaining two.