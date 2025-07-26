19-year-old Bihar woman faints during Home Guards recruitment test; allegedly gang-raped inside moving ambulance

PATNA: In a shocking incident, police in Bihar’s Gaya district on Friday arrested two staff members of a private ambulance on charges of allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman while she was being transported in an unconscious state to the hospital for treatment on Thursday.

The victim, a resident under the Imamganj police station limits in Gaya district, reportedly fainted during an ongoing physical test for the recruitment of Home Guards on the campus of the Bihar Military Police (BMP)’s third battalion stationed at Bodh Gaya.

After regaining consciousness in hospital, she informed the police that she was allegedly raped by the ambulance staff. She also complained of acute pain in her abdomen and private parts, which hinted at sexual assault inside the moving vehicle.

The victim, in her statement, explained she was only partially aware of the incidents inside the ambulance as she was unconscious.

"Three to four men who were present in the ambulance raped me while I was unconscious,” the victim told the police. The police recorded her statement and registered an FIR.

A special investigation team (SIT) was formed, and a forensic team was deployed to collect evidence. Within hours of the registration of FIR, two of the accused, including the driver and the technician, were arrested.

Police sources said two additional suspects have also been taken into custody for interrogation. Investigating officials confirmed that CCTV footage from the vicinity corroborated the vehicle’s route and timeline.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gaya, Anand Kumar, confirmed the arrest of two suspects, Vinay Kumar (ambulance driver) and Ajit Kumar (technician accompanying the victim), based on the woman’s complaint.