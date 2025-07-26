Chirag Paswan cites 'law and order collapse' in NDA-led Bihar, says 'feel sorry to support failing government'

PATNA: Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Nitish government by contending that he was saddened to support a regime that was unable to check unbridled crimes, playing with the lives of the state’s people.

Chirag’s remarks came barely two days after he heaped praise on a diehard political opponent of chief minister Nitish Kumar and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor for playing his ‘honest’ role in Bihar politics.

Before leaving for Gaya Ji to address a rally, Chirag told the media in Patna that people were falling victim to a crime spree as the administration had seemingly bowed down before criminals.

"Why are such criminal incidents taking place? Incidents of murder, robbery, kidnapping, and rape are continuously happening in Bihar," he remarked.

He alleged that the people of Bihar were no longer feeling safe and asked why criminal activities were not being checked. “It seems the administration has failed to stop them,” he contended, while expressing concern for families who have lost loved ones to rising crime.

“Criminals are striking people at their will, anywhere, anytime, which concerns all, including me,” he asserted. He said it is both condemnable and shameful. Arrests have been made, and action has been taken, but the question is why such criminal incidents are not getting checked. Morale of the anti-socials is high, he added.