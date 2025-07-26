Chirag cites 'law and order collapse' in NDA-led Bihar, says 'feel sorry to support failing government'

NEW DELHI: Union minister Chirag Paswan on July 26 said he felt "sorry to support" the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, charging it with failure to control the law and order situation in the State.

Paswan, who heads the LJP (Ram Vilas) -- a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, was talking to reporters in Patna before leaving for Gayaji, where he is scheduled to address a rally.

"I have heard claims that the recent spurt in violent crimes is linked to the upcoming assembly polls, and there are attempts to defame this government. Still, it is the responsibility of the administration to keep the law and order situation under control. I feel sorry to support a government which is failing on this count," said the Hajipur MP.