Congress won't be scared of BJP's intimidation, says Sachin Pilot after meeting Baghel's jailed son

RAIPUR: The BJP governments at the Centre and in Chhattisgarh are using probe agencies to intimidate the Opposition and supress its voice, senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said on Saturday.

He was talking to reporters outside Raipur Central Jail, where former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's son Chaitanya is lodged following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate last week in an alleged liquor scam running into several hundred crore rupees.

"I met Chaitanya Baghel today. We have been repeatedly saying that BJP and its governments at the Centre and the state have been continuously trying to threaten and intimidate opponents. The action against Congress leaders and now against former CM Baghel's son proves Central and state investigative agencies have been trying to suppress the voice of political opponents of the BJP," Pilot alleged.