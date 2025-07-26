Families shattered as ignored warnings surface in Rajasthan's Jhalawar school collapse

JAIPUR: The school building collapse in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district that’s shaken the entire country, has plunged the people of Peeplodi village in deep sorrow. While everyone is full of sadness since the horrific incident, one of the worst-hit families is that of Harak Chand whose world crashed on Friday morning. His only son, 8-year-old Kartik - was crushed in the terrible tragedy on that fateful Friday.
Kartik and his two sisters studied in the same school and he was the youngest in the family. All three had gone to school at 7 am, and the sisters took their brother to school by holding his hand on that fateful Friday. While the sisters were also injured in the accident, Kartik died.
Harak Chand's health also deteriorated as soon as he came to know about the death of his only son. He is now admitted in the hospital along with the two injured daughters. One daughter is in critical condition in Jhalawar and the other, Manisha, is in Manohar Thana Hospital.
Villagers say that Kartik was the youngest among three children and studied in the fourth class. His sister Manisha studies in seventh class and Aarti in the sixth class. Ever since the tragedy, Manisha repeatedly asks her mother- “What has happened to my brother? Who will I tie Rakhi to?” The grief-stricken family has been stunned into silence, and the heartbroken mother has no answer to her daughter’s constant query.
The situation is just as heartrending at the nearby home of Chhotu Lal, whose world crashed that morning. His 8-year-old son Kanha and 13-year-old daughter Meena died in the accident. Their house now lies in silence, with the mother fainting repeatedly.
Despite the tragedy, Chhotu Lal and his wife Pinky Bai didn’t get a final glimpse of their children. Helpless and poor, they couldn’t even reach the district hospital where their critically injured children were taken. As both children succumbed to injuries, the family waited at the mortuary for their bodies. Finally, on Saturday, they were cremated together on the same pyre.
Weeping inconsolably, the mother of the duo, remarked, “I've lost everything. I had only two children, a boy and a girl, and both are gone. My home is empty, and there's no one left to play in the courtyard. I wish God had taken me instead and spared my children.”
Kamala, a relative, recalled, “Meena was the eldest and used to take her younger brother Kanha to school, holding his hand every day. She was in Class 5 and Kanha was in Class 3. Their father had big dreams for both - to study and become officers. Now everything is gone.”
Tragically, theirs is not the only such family. Several others are battling the same irreparable loss and deep sorrow.
Conversations with injured children and their parents at the hospital revealed a chilling truth: the roof of the school had been leaking and crumbling for the last four years. Both students and parents had repeatedly complained, but no action was taken. Shockingly, teachers had even asked villagers to collect Rs 200 per family to repair the roof themselves. Villagers say they did as told.
Babulal, father of injured student Vikram, said, “We complained many times, but the teachers told us to gather money to fix the roof. We said, “When the government is paying you, and money is being allocated, why don’t you get it done? For your children, you build palaces, but for poor children like ours, there are only broken buildings.”
His voice broke as he added, “If your child is pricked by a thorn, it hurts. Didn’t you think this roof would fall?”
Tina, a Class 8 student, recounted the terrifying moment. “All classes were seated in one room. Pebbles had been falling from the ceiling. Some kids told the teacher, but he said, ‘Nothing will happen, sit quietly.’ Then suddenly, with a loud crash, a part of the roof fell from a corner. I ran outside. A few of us managed to escape before the entire roof collapsed, burying everyone else.”
Following the tragedy, the Education Department launched emergency inspections across districts. District Education Officers have been instructed—under orders from the Chief Minister’s Office—to submit updated lists of unsafe school buildings.
Under mounting pressure, Education Minister Madan Dilawar admitted moral responsibility, acknowledging that the department falls under his purview. However, he stopped short of resigning, stating that any decision on the matter lies with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.
Meanwhile, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has taken suo motu cognisance and issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Jhalawar Collector, and SP, demanding a detailed report on the inquiry and actions taken within three days.
The Rajasthan government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation and a contractual job for each bereaved family. It also declared that new classrooms built in the area will be named after the deceased children.
Despite these announcements, public anger remains intense over the death of seven innocent children-four boys and three girls-who were crushed to death under the debris of their school roof. Twenty more children are undergoing treatment at the hospital, many with serious injuries.
For families in Peeplodi, the tragedy has left a permanent void and an air of deep sorrow and anger prevails. Many are questioning whether the symbolic gestures and compensation from the government can ever substitute for real accountability. Villagers and activists alike are demanding systemic reforms, asking whether this tragedy will finally spark change - or be forgotten like so many others, until the next preventable disaster.