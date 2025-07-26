Families shattered as ignored warnings surface in Rajasthan's Jhalawar school collapse

JAIPUR: The school building collapse in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district that’s shaken the entire country, has plunged the people of Peeplodi village in deep sorrow. While everyone is full of sadness since the horrific incident, one of the worst-hit families is that of Harak Chand whose world crashed on Friday morning. His only son, 8-year-old Kartik - was crushed in the terrible tragedy on that fateful Friday.

Kartik and his two sisters studied in the same school and he was the youngest in the family. All three had gone to school at 7 am, and the sisters took their brother to school by holding his hand on that fateful Friday. While the sisters were also injured in the accident, Kartik died.

Harak Chand's health also deteriorated as soon as he came to know about the death of his only son. He is now admitted in the hospital along with the two injured daughters. One daughter is in critical condition in Jhalawar and the other, Manisha, is in Manohar Thana Hospital.

Villagers say that Kartik was the youngest among three children and studied in the fourth class. His sister Manisha studies in seventh class and Aarti in the sixth class. Ever since the tragedy, Manisha repeatedly asks her mother- “What has happened to my brother? Who will I tie Rakhi to?” The grief-stricken family has been stunned into silence, and the heartbroken mother has no answer to her daughter’s constant query.