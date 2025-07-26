Kargil Vijay Diwas: NALSA launches free legal aid services for soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families

HAMIRPUR: The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) launched a scheme on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas to provide free legal aid to soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families, officials said on Saturday.

NALSA's executive chairman, Justice Suryakant, launched the Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojna on Saturday in a ceremony held in New Delhi.

He virtually inaugurated legal services clinics in Sainik Welfare Boards across states.

A legal services clinic at the headquarters of Himachal Pradesh Ex-Servicemen Corporation, Hamirpur, was also inaugurated virtually, officials said.

Free legal aid will be provided to ex-servicemen, serving soldiers and their families in the legal services clinic established in Hamirpur.