Kargil Vijay Diwas: Union ministers Mandaviya, Seth lay wreaths at war memorial in Kargil

DRASS: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth laid wreaths at the Kargil War Memorial here as the nation paid tributes to its fallen soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta also paid floral tributes as Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi led other top officers of the armed forces in paying homage to the 545 soldiers who laid down their lives during the conflict with Pakistan in 1999.

The next of kin of the martyrs and residents were among the first to lay wreaths at the war memorial as they began arriving as early as 6 am.

Later, helicopters flew over the memorial and showered flower petals as a mark of respect. The Last Post ceremony was held as a mark of respect for the martyrs, serving as a mark of the culmination of the wreath-laying ceremony.

Various events were organised here at the Kargil War Memorial to mark the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas.