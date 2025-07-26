Kolkata law college to deploy ex-Army men for security after gang rape of student on campus

KOLKATA: South Calcutta Law College, where a student was allegedly gang-raped last month, has decided to deploy Army veterans for campus security, an official said on Saturday.

The private security guards will no longer be retained, and former Army personnel will be deployed to ensure that the security of the campus is foolproof, she said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the college's governing body, she added.

It was also decided that more CCTV cameras will be installed on the campus, and the internal complaints committee of the college will be strengthened, the official said.

Monojit Mishra, a former student of the college and a contractual staffer, is the prime accused in the rape case. He was also a leader of the ruling TMC's students' wing.

He was arrested with two current students and a security guard in connection with the case that sent shockwaves across the country.