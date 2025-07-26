PM Modi wraps up Maldives visit with diplomatic outreach, attends Independence Day celebrations

Muizzu, who came to power in 2023 amid calls to reduce India’s footprint, struck a very positive tone throughout the visit.

“India has long stood as the Maldives’ closest and most trusted partner,” he said.

“Our collaboration spans a wide range of areas, from security and trade to healthcare, education, and beyond touching the everyday lives of our citizens… In pursuing our national goals, India’s partnership remains invaluable.”

In a significant move, Modi held a “meaningful” interaction with leaders from various Maldivian political parties. “The participation of leaders across the political spectrum underscores the bipartisan support for the strong and time-tested India-Maldives friendship,” he said.

The Prime Minister also met former President Mohamed Nasheed and engaged with the Indian community, saying, “The Indian diaspora continues to be one of the strongest bridges between India and the world. We are very proud of our diaspora.”

The visit also saw Modi meet with Vice President Uz Hussain Mohamed Latheef, who said it was “an honour” to call on the Indian Prime Minister.

“As this year marks 60 years of formal diplomatic relations with India, the Prime Minister and I reflected on the journey of friendship and reciprocal support our countries have undertaken. I hope that the strong cooperation with India continues to grow and strengthen,” Latheef said.

Modi also met Speaker of the People’s Majlis Abdul Raheem Abdulla and welcomed the formation of the India-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group. “India remains committed to supporting capacity building in the Maldives,” he said.