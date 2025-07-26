Rahul Gandhi unleashes ‘Sangathan’ storm in Gujarat, calls BJP-RSS prasad politics divisive

AHMEDABAD: With Gujarat in its crosshairs for 2027, Congress has launched an aggressive organisational reset led by Rahul Gandhi.

At a high-stakes training camp in Anand, he took sharp digs at the Election Commission, vowed to dethrone BJP in its home turf, and energised grassroots leaders under the ‘Sangathan Sujan Abhiyan’.

The visit also included emotional outreach from cooperative sector meetings to connecting with grieving families of the Gambhira Bridge collapse victims in Vadodara.

With Mission 2027 in full swing, the Congress has kicked off a decisive campaign in Gujarat, the BJP's strongest bastion. A three-day training camp for newly appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents is underway at a resort near Anand, aimed at crafting a clear roadmap for the upcoming state assembly elections.

The event, concluding July 28, forms the backbone of Congress's "Sangathan Sujan Abhiyan" a national campaign to revitalise its organisational machinery.

At the centre of this push stood Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who delivered a hard-hitting address that combined political strategy with sharp critique.

Accusing the Election Commission of playing umpire for the ruling party, Gandhi reportedly used a cricket analogy to boost morale: “If you get out repeatedly, you may begin to doubt yourself. But sometimes, it’s the umpire who is biased.”

This, said Surendranagar DCC chief Naushad Solanki, helped ground-level leaders understand that defeats like the 2017 Gujarat polls were not merely internal failures but also influenced by "dubious voters’ lists".