Uttarakhand Police bust religious conversion racket with links to Dubai, Pakistan

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Police have uncovered a large-scale religious conversion racket with links to the high-profile Agra case in Uttar Pradesh and international connections to Dubai and Pakistan. The revelation came on Saturday, shedding light on a sophisticated network preying on vulnerable individuals.
The investigation began following a complaint filed on July 18 at Ranipokhri police station under Dehradun district by a father who reported his 21-year-old daughter exhibiting unusual behavior. He alleged that individuals from another community were attempting to convert her, luring her with money and other inducements, and engaging in brainwashing tactics.
Senior Superintendent of Police Dehradun, Ajay Singh, confirmed the details, stating, "Based on the father's complaint, an FIR was registered under the Uttarakhand Religious Freedom Act 2018 against Abdur Rehman of Sahaspur, Muzaffarnagar resident Abu Talib, Ayan and Aman from Delhi, and Shweta from Goa."
Police counselled the victim during the initial stages of the probe. "During questioning, it was revealed that this gang's network extends beyond India, with international connections," SSP Singh added. "Furthermore, the case is linked to the ongoing conversion investigation in Agra, Uttar Pradesh." Dehradun Police promptly contacted their Agra counterparts, sharing crucial information.
Investigators discovered that some individuals arrested in the Agra case were also involved in the Dehradun conspiracy. It emerged that the victim had befriended Abu Talib on Facebook when she was a minor. Police said Talib had encouraged her to adopt his religion, making her read religious texts via WhatsApp and even assigning her a new name.
Abdur Rehman also played a key role, reportedly arranging a cab to take the victim from Ranipokhri. The elaborate plan, crafted by the accused, aimed to move the victim to a "safe house" at Abdur Rehman's residence in Delhi for eventual conversion and marriage to Ayan. However, the attempt failed when the victim, at the last moment, became apprehensive and refused to leave.
Further interrogation unveiled that Abdur Rehman had previously inspired another victim, depositing Rs 25,000 into her account for similar purposes, which was later withdrawn when the plan did not materialise. The probe also led police to another young woman from Premnagar, Dehradun, who had also been brainwashed. Police have since counselled her and informed her family, continuing their efforts to dismantle the wider network.