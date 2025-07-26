Uttarakhand Police bust religious conversion racket with links to Dubai, Pakistan

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Police have uncovered a large-scale religious conversion racket with links to the high-profile Agra case in Uttar Pradesh and international connections to Dubai and Pakistan. The revelation came on Saturday, shedding light on a sophisticated network preying on vulnerable individuals.

The investigation began following a complaint filed on July 18 at Ranipokhri police station under Dehradun district by a father who reported his 21-year-old daughter exhibiting unusual behavior. He alleged that individuals from another community were attempting to convert her, luring her with money and other inducements, and engaging in brainwashing tactics.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dehradun, Ajay Singh, confirmed the details, stating, "Based on the father's complaint, an FIR was registered under the Uttarakhand Religious Freedom Act 2018 against Abdur Rehman of Sahaspur, Muzaffarnagar resident Abu Talib, Ayan and Aman from Delhi, and Shweta from Goa."

Police counselled the victim during the initial stages of the probe. "During questioning, it was revealed that this gang's network extends beyond India, with international connections," SSP Singh added. "Furthermore, the case is linked to the ongoing conversion investigation in Agra, Uttar Pradesh." Dehradun Police promptly contacted their Agra counterparts, sharing crucial information.