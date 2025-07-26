Will do consultation and arbitration after retirement, won't accept any government post: CJI Gavai

AMRAVATI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on July 26 said that he will do 'consultation and arbitration' after his retirement, and will not accept any government post.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Late T R Gilda Memorial E-Library in Amravati District and Sessions Court in Maharashtra.

"I have declared this on several occasions in the past that I will not accept any government position after November 24. I will do consultation and arbitration," CJI Gavai said.

The CJI is due to retire on November 23. Gavai on Friday paid tributes at the memorial of his father and former governor of Kerala and Bihar, R S Gavai, in his native village Darapur in Amravati.

The CJI, along with his family members, attended the death anniversary programme of his father in their village. On Friday, he also laid the foundation stone for a grand gate to be constructed on the way to Darapur village.

The entrance has been named after RS Gavai, who was fondly called Dadasaheb Gavai.