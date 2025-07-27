Ghaziabad 'fake embassy' probe exposes Rs 300 crore scam, 162 foreign visits by accused, 25 shell firms: Report

The arrest of Harshvardhan Jain, a 47-year-old man from Ghaziabad for operating a fake embassy, has revealed an elaborate web of deception, with alleged links to a Rs 300 crore scam, 162 foreign trips in a decade, and a network of shell companies with international reach. The man, Harshvardhan Jain, had been masquerading as a diplomat for years while allegedly luring people with overseas job offers and laundering money through the hawala route.
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested Jain last week from a swanky, two-storey rented house in Ghaziabad. The premises bore a nameplate declaring it as the “Grand Duchy of Westarctica” and identifying Jain as “H.E. HV Jain, Honorary Consul.”
An NDTV report says that Jain had rented the current building just six months ago, but the fake embassy operation had allegedly been running since 2017, a span of nearly eight years.
Flags of India and the fictitious Westarctica — a self-proclaimed micronation in Antarctica with no international recognition — were displayed prominently outside the building. The STF seized four cars with fake diplomatic number plates, forged documents, and a luxury watch collection during the raid.
Investigations further revealed that Jain is suspected of running an overseas job racket, using the embassy façade for high-level networking before duping people. The scale of the alleged fraud is staggering, Jain is believed to be connected to a scam worth nearly Rs 300 crore. He had made 162 foreign trips in the last ten years, raising further questions about his financial operations.
According to the NDTV report , the probe has found that Jain was closely associated with self-styled godman Chandraswami, a controversial figure from the 80s and 90s, once considered the spiritual adviser to multiple Indian prime ministers. During the raid, police reportedly found photographs of Jain with Chandraswami and Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, both of whom were once linked to high-profile financial dealings and scandals.
Chandraswami, allegedly introduced Jain to both Khashoggi and fugitive conman Ahsan Ali Sayed. Sayed, originally from Hyderabad and later a Turkish citizen, is accused of collaborating with Jain to open at least 25 shell companies for laundering money through hawala channels, says NDTV.
Sayed ran a Swiss firm called Western Advisory Group, which promised clients assistance in securing loans in return for commissions. According to NDTV, the company allegedly collected over 25 million pounds (nearly Rs 300 crore) in brokerage before fleeing Switzerland. Sayed was arrested in London in 2022. UP Police are now investigating the extent of Jain’s role in the operation and whether the Ghaziabad fake embassy was used as a front for financial crimes.
Following Jain's arrest, Westarctica — the micronation he claimed to represent — issued a detailed statement disowning him. As reported by NDTV, Westarctica clarified that Jain had made a “generous donation” in 2016 and was subsequently offered the ceremonial title of “Honorary Consul to India.” However, the organisation said he was never granted ambassadorial powers or the authority to run an official embassy.
“During his recent arrest for fraud and other crimes, Mr Jain was found to be in possession of diplomatic number plates, passports, and other items bearing the seal of Westarctica,” the organisation said in a statement published on their website. “As an Honorary Consul, he was not authorized to create these items. Westarctica, itself, does not utilize number plates or passports and we have never permitted or encouraged our representatives to do so,” it added.
Westarctica said Jain’s actions were in “violation of protocol” and announced that he had been “indefinitely suspended” from the organisation. It also offered to cooperate fully with Indian authorities and extended sympathies to anyone who may have been defrauded by Jain.
Westarctica is a self-declared micronation founded in 2001 by former US Navy officer Travis McHenry. The group lays claim to over 6,20,000 square miles of land in Antarctica, based on a loophole in the Antarctic Treaty System, which prohibits claims by nation-states but says nothing about private individuals.
While the territory is uninhabited and lacks any legal recognition, Westarctica claims to have over 2,300 “citizens” and functions as a non-profit based in California, focusing on climate change awareness and Antarctic conservation. It has its own flag, currency, and honorary titles, though none are recognised by any government.
NDTV reported that the Uttar Pradesh STF is expected to seek Jain’s custody in court on Monday. Investigators are looking into the full scope of his activities, including potential violations of diplomatic norms, financial fraud, and criminal conspiracy.