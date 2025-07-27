Government to hold 1,000 stakeholder meetings, workshops, outreach programmes on India-UK trade pact

NEW DELHI: The government will organise as many as 1,000 outreach programmes, including stakeholder meetings, workshops, awareness drives and feedback sessions, in the next 20 days across the country to sensitise industry and states on the India-UK trade agreement, sources said.

The exercise is aimed at ensuring effective implementation and maximising benefits from the comprehensive economic and trade agreement (CETA), which was signed on July 24.

They said that there is a plan to hold sector-wise outreach programmes.

Respective line ministries will also hold programmes on the agreement.

Teams will also visit different states to inform them about the benefits of this trade agreement.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will hold a meeting with the leather and textiles sector on the trade pact here on Monday.

Goyal on July 26 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already instructed him to talk to specific industry segments that will become far more competitive now after the implementation of this pact.

"I will be having sectoral meetings with every sector till the Parliament is going on and after that I will go to all states," he has said.

Bhagalpur silk (Bihar), Pashmina shawls (Jammu and Kashmir), Kolhapuri chappal (Maharashtra), and Thanjavur dolls (Tamil Nadu) will now prominently appear on shelves in malls and shops across Britain, as the India-UK free trade agreement will provide duty concessions to a host of traditional products manufactured here.