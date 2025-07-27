Raj Thackeray visits Uddhav at Matoshree on 65th birthday, first such meet in over 5 years

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday met cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray to wish him on his 65th birthday, the meeting coming amid shifting political dynamics in the state.

While there was buzz over the significance of the meeting ahead of the crucial Mumbai municipal corporation elections, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said no political angle should be ascribed to the cousins getting together for birthday wishes.

Raj drove from his residence Shivteerth in Dadar to Matoshree, Uddhav’s residence in Bandra.

Flanked by his party MP Sanjay Raut, Uddhav received his cousin at the entrance of the Matoshree bungalow, one of the most recognised landmarks in Mumbai.

Raj presented a large bouquet of red roses to his cousin.

“On the occasion of my elder brother, Shiv Sena chief Mr. Uddhav Thackeray's birthday, I visited Matoshri, the residence of the late Honorable Mr. Balasaheb Thackeray, to extend my best wishes,” Raj posted on X.