Woman abducted, raped and dumped on road in Lonavala hill town; one held

MUMBAI: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, raped in a car and then thrown on a roadside in Lonavala hill town of Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at Tungarli in Maval area of Lonavala, a popular tourist destination located around 80 km from Mumbai, an official said.

The police have apprehended a 35-year-old man, resident of Tungarli, in connection with the incident. According to the woman's complaint, she lives in the same locality and was walking home on Friday night.

A car stopped near her, and a man forcibly took her inside.

The accused then took her to an isolated place where she was allegedly raped in the moving car, the official said.