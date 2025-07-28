ECI likely to hold VP polls just before end of ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament

NEW DELHI: After appointing the Returning Officer (RO) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), the Election Commission of India is now planning to issue the notification announcing the schedule for the Vice-Presidential poll in the next couple of days, sources said, while hinting that the voting for the same could take place on the last day of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Sources said that, as per constitutional provisions, a minimum gap of 17 days is required between the date of notification and the day on which voting takes place, with 14 days allotted for candidates to file nominations, one day for scrutiny, and two days for withdrawal of candidature.

They said that since the ongoing session is scheduled to end on August 21, “we still have 24 days to complete the entire process, as the result is announced on the day voting takes place”.

The ruling NDA is yet to announce its candidate for the post, while the united opposition INDIA bloc has hinted that it will possibly go for a common candidate.