Ensure no name is excluded from voters’ list: Mamata’s message to booth level officers

Taking to X, National convenor of BJP’s IT cell, Amit Malviya said, “West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is now openly threatening Election Commission officials — saying they work for the state and shouldn’t follow directions from the National Election Commission! Why this desperation? To shield her illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya vote bank.”

“She’s brazenly opposing a clean, verified voter list — because TMC’s survival depends on fake voters. Mamata Banerjee knows that without bogus votes, TMC will collapse. This isn’t just political arrogance — it’s a direct assault on India’s Constitution and democracy!” he alleged.

The Chief Minister also asked the BLOs to keep an eye on the names of long-time voters in the state so that they are not left out of the voter list.

Giving an example she said, “Suppose a boy goes on a trip for four days, will you remove his name? Does it happen?”

The Chief Minister also advised the District Magistrates to "keep their eyes and ears open", while expressing dissatisfaction with their work. “The District Magistrates should keep their eyes and ears open. Many times, I see District Magistrates are giving responsibility to someone below them. 1000 people have been taken to Delhi for training. The District Magistrates should have told me or the Chief Secretary. But they did not do that,” she said in the meeting.

After Bihar, the Election Commission may start the SIR exercise in West Bengal too. Although the ECI has not made any formal announcement on the date of commencement of this exercise in West Bengal, a section of the BLOs who will be associated with this work has been trained in phases. The training was conducted in Delhi on July 17-18. Similarly, a training programme was organized at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata yesterday.

The Chief Minister said that the state was not aware of the ECI training programme in Delhi.

Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday alleged that “the ECI is working as a BJP puppet to favour one party”. He said, “They are torturing Bengalis in the name of SIR. Yesterday in Bihar, a dog's name was used to issue a residential certificate, and that was used to generate a voter ID card. That means people’s right to vote is being taken away, and dogs are getting the certificates.”

Meanwhile, in the administrative meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister also raised the issue of "torture" and "harassment" of migrant workers from West Bengal in other states. She ordered to bring back the migrant workers of Bengal who want to return to the state. She asked Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to sit with Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam and West Bengal Minister Malay Ghatak on this issue.

Banerjee informed that about 22 lakh migrant workers of the state are working in different states. She said that they will be given 100 days of work when they return to the state. Ration cards and swasthya sathi cards will also be issued to them.