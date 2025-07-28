Mamata launches ‘Bhasha Andolan’, says Bengali identity under attack in BJP-ruled states

Clarifying her stand, the Chief Minister said she was not against any language, but against divisive policies.

“Have we ever told any Hindi-speaking people to leave from here? But Bengali-speaking people are being harassed in Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, and Maharashtra,” she alleged.

Banerjee said that it was not the lack of opportunities in their native state, but rather the quality of work, that took them to other states.

“Why do they go to other states? They are hired because of their skills. Who will do zari work? There are 1.5 crore migrants in our state but we don’t misbehave with them. This is their democratic, fundamental right. If our people are under attack, we will have to give them protection,” she announced.

Banerjee also appealed to the allegedly tortured Bengali-speaking migrants to return home, assuring them of complete support from the state police and administration.

She said, “Those who are being tortured outside, come back to Bengal. A police helpline has already been provided. Tell us the date, and we will arrange trains just like we did during COVID. Even if we have only one roti, we will share half. We will create more schemes and give you work.”

Highlighting the alleged injustice, the Chief Minister questioned the Centre’s selective outreach.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, “They only know Chai Pe Charcha and Mann Ki Baat. When you go to Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia and hug the sheikhs, do you check whether they are Muslims? A few days ago, you gave Maldives ₹5,000 crore, and yet we are not getting MGNREGA funds. Do you then see whether they are Hindu or Muslim?”

Terming the BJP-led governments in Haryana and Assam as “incompetent”, she said, “Just for speaking in Bengali, we are labelled Bangladeshis? We will stop this conspiracy. Everyone must take to the streets to stop it.”