Two arrested for raping Dalit girl in Bihar

MUZAFFPUR: A Dalit girl has been allegedly raped in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar by a mobile repair shop owner and his staffer, both of whom have been arrested, police said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the district police, the girl had been missing since Saturday after she had gone out of her home in Aurai police station area to get her phone repaired.

When she did not return, her father lodged a complaint at Aurai police station on Sunday, claiming that he suspected abduction of the girl.

Following an intensive search by police, the girl was found unconscious at some distance from the village, where she was dumped by the alleged perpetrators, who had also hit her on the head with a rod.