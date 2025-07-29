Amit Shah must take responsibility for 'security lapse' at Pahalgam: Mallikarjun Kharge in RS

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said Home Minister Amit Shah must take responsibility for the "security lapse" that led to the Pahalgam terror attack, demanding that accountability be fixed and "whosoever is responsible should quit".
Participating in the "Special discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive 'Operation Sindoor' in response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam" in the Rajya Sabha, he attacked the government citing Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's statement admitting to the security lapses that led to the terror attack.
Kharge also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediation and brokering a ceasefire with Pakistan, and asked whether India had accepted a third-party mediation with Pakistan.
"India's strategic interests were not secured despite Howdy Modi, Namaste Trump, because nobody stood by you despite such deep friendship. No country, not even the US openly condemned Pakistan. This shows nobody supported you...," Kharge said.
He asked why India did not object to economic packages for Pakistan by the World Bank and the IMF.
The leader of opposition posed four questions to the government, asking why India accepted a ceasefire even when Pakistan was on the backfoot and what are the terms of the ceasefire.
He also asked whether US intervened during Operation Sindoor and at whose behest was that done.
The Congress president asked whether the operation against Pakistan was halted on the threat of trade, as claimed by Trump repeatedly.
"Did the US president broker this ceasefire as he is repeatedly claiming, and if so, isn't this against India's no-third party mediation policy?," Kharge said.
Kharge said the government should release a report on the Pahalgam terror attack, as was done after the Kargil war.
The Congress president took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi's unscheduled visit to Pakistan in 2015, and said foreign policy is not 'event-baazi', urging the government to formulate a proper policy.
"Here we (Congress) criticise (Pakistan) and there you go to their daawat and embrace them," Kharge said, using the term "Vishwa Guru" without naming the PM.
Kharge questioned the prime minister's silence when BJP MPs and ministers insult the country's armed forces, and also criticised the BJP for eulogising prime minister Modi and treating him like God, noting that democratically-elected people should be respected but should not be equated to God.
He said the government has not drawn any lessons from the repeated terror attacks that have taken place in Kashmir and other parts of the country.
"Uri and Pathankot terrorist attacks in 2016, Pulwama in 2019 and now Pahalgam in 2025. All these incidents make it clear that there is a recurring intelligence failure and failure in national security," said Kharge.
He then posed direct questions to Amit Shah, "I would like to ask the home minister, who is responsible for this?... What did you do to rectify the mistake?... I would like to ask the home minister, that who is responsible for this? Vacate your post if you are. If no, what action is the PM taking?" Demanding accountability, Kharge said the government should admit its 'lapses' and 'failure' in stopping terror attacks.
He asked if Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor's statement on security lapses was aimed at "saving" the home minister.
"Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha himself admitted that Pahalgam was a security lapse and what happened in Pahalgam was unfortunate, innocent people were brutally killed. (Sinha said) I take all responsibility for the incident.
"However, the home minister must take responsibility for security lapse not the LG," Kharge said.
He asked when the accountability will be fixed and also accused the Modi govt of being arrogant, and not responding to letters by opposition.
Kharge also questioned how terrorists were able to carry out the Pahalgam attack after entering India, while citing claims of the government that terrorist infrastructure has been crippled in the country.
Citing media reports, the Congress president said even as the prime minister was silent, three key security officials made important disclosures.
He referred to reports quoting Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan in Singapore saying "tactical mistakes were made during the first two days of the operation", and sought to know the government's views regarding it.
Kharge further cited a report quoting the defence attache in Indonesia as saying that political constraints hampered military decision-making.
He said if no Indian fighter jet has been downed, the prime minister should tell the country.
He further asked why the prime minister is silent on Trump's claim on ceasefire and the media reports about downed fighter jets.
Kharge asked if there was any intelligence about the terror attack in Pahalgam, as Prime Minister Modi cancelled his scheduled visit to Kashmir three days before the attack.
"Was there intelligence about an attack? If so, why were tourists and pilgrims allowed?" the Congress chief asked.
He claimed that the government failed to take adequate steps to protect Indians living along border from Pakistan shelling during Operation Sindoor.
Kharge said the government should find and eradicate remaining terrorists behind Pahalgam attack.
Kharge said the prime minister should have been present at all-party meet instead of campaigning in Bihar, and questioned Modi's sincerity towards national security.
"Why was PM Modi not present. Where was he? We attend the meeting (on Pahalgam) while the PM does campaigning in Bihar. Is this your (PM's) patriotism?. He (PM) should have sat in both the Houses (of Parliament) today and heard. If you do not have the ability to listen, you are not worthy of occupying that Chair," Kharge said.
The Congress president said not a single public sector defence company came up during the present government's rule, while highlighting his party's contribution towards building the nation.
"Aapne sirf Jhooth ke Karkhaane banaaye lekin public sector (defence PSU) aapne nahin banaaye. Aur wahi public sector ki kahani aap yahan bataa rahe. HAL, BEL which we established ... People are clapping when (govt) they criticise Nehru ji... You do not achieve anything by insulting anyone."
"Tell the truth, listen to the truth, only then something will come out of this," the Kharge said.
He stated that INDIA parties stood strongly behind armed forces action in Operation Sindoor, unanimously lauded them and supported the government in the national interest.