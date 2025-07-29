Amit Shah must take responsibility for 'security lapse' at Pahalgam: Mallikarjun Kharge in RS

He then posed direct questions to Amit Shah, "I would like to ask the home minister, who is responsible for this?... What did you do to rectify the mistake?... I would like to ask the home minister, that who is responsible for this? Vacate your post if you are. If no, what action is the PM taking?" Demanding accountability, Kharge said the government should admit its 'lapses' and 'failure' in stopping terror attacks.

He asked if Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor's statement on security lapses was aimed at "saving" the home minister.

"Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha himself admitted that Pahalgam was a security lapse and what happened in Pahalgam was unfortunate, innocent people were brutally killed. (Sinha said) I take all responsibility for the incident.

"However, the home minister must take responsibility for security lapse not the LG," Kharge said.

He asked when the accountability will be fixed and also accused the Modi govt of being arrogant, and not responding to letters by opposition.

Kharge also questioned how terrorists were able to carry out the Pahalgam attack after entering India, while citing claims of the government that terrorist infrastructure has been crippled in the country.

Citing media reports, the Congress president said even as the prime minister was silent, three key security officials made important disclosures.

He referred to reports quoting Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan in Singapore saying "tactical mistakes were made during the first two days of the operation", and sought to know the government's views regarding it.

Kharge further cited a report quoting the defence attache in Indonesia as saying that political constraints hampered military decision-making.

He said if no Indian fighter jet has been downed, the prime minister should tell the country.

He further asked why the prime minister is silent on Trump's claim on ceasefire and the media reports about downed fighter jets.

Kharge asked if there was any intelligence about the terror attack in Pahalgam, as Prime Minister Modi cancelled his scheduled visit to Kashmir three days before the attack.

"Was there intelligence about an attack? If so, why were tourists and pilgrims allowed?" the Congress chief asked.

He claimed that the government failed to take adequate steps to protect Indians living along border from Pakistan shelling during Operation Sindoor.

Kharge said the government should find and eradicate remaining terrorists behind Pahalgam attack.

Kharge said the prime minister should have been present at all-party meet instead of campaigning in Bihar, and questioned Modi's sincerity towards national security.

"Why was PM Modi not present. Where was he? We attend the meeting (on Pahalgam) while the PM does campaigning in Bihar. Is this your (PM's) patriotism?. He (PM) should have sat in both the Houses (of Parliament) today and heard. If you do not have the ability to listen, you are not worthy of occupying that Chair," Kharge said.