Congress MP Gogoi's Parliament speech proves he acts on behalf of Pakistan: Assam CM Himanta

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, alleging that his recent speech in Parliament “proved beyond doubt” that he acts on behalf of Pakistan.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote, “Speech delivered by our MP from Jorhat in Parliament yesterday proved beyond doubt that he acts on behalf of Pakistan. His secret trip and close ties with the Pakistani establishment speak volumes.”

The Chief Minister further claimed that Gogoi’s wife and both children hold foreign citizenship, suggesting that the Congress leader “can leave India any time.” “He is a disgrace to Assam and a betrayal of our pride as proud Indians,” Sarma added.