Has the country become banana republic, asks CPI MP on arrest of Kerala nuns

NEW DELHI: Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar said on Tuesday that the arrests of two Catholic nuns, hailing from Kerala, in BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh on charges of human trafficking and forced religious conversion are "strange and shocking," and questioned if the country has become a "banana republic."

According to media reports, the Kerala-based nuns were arrested at a railway station in Chhattisgarh recently on charges of human trafficking and forced conversion raised by right-wing activists.

"This is a strange, shocking case. The charges are under (section) 143 of the BNS, which is human trafficking. If more than one victim is involved, it is an offence punishable with more than 10 years of imprisonment," Kumar told PTI Videos.

"What is this human trafficking from Durg station to Agra station? Has this country become a banana republic?" he asked.

"Under the BJP's raj, all minorities are being targeted. Christian nuns and fathers are afraid of wearing their dresses," he said.