Kerala nuns' arrest: Church wary of politics, in talks with PMO

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP’s Christian outreach programme appears to be having a positive impact as the Catholic Church has decided to take a cautious and conciliatory path over the arrest of two nuns from Kerala in the saffron party-ruled Chhattisgarh.

The Congress and the CPM have already raised the issue as an example of Sangh parivar’s true face against the Christian minority. However, on the ground, the intervention of the offices of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister has brought relief for both the Church and the BJP.

Though the Church condemns the nuns’ arrest, it is conscious of the need to stay away from the trap of political controversies.

“The Church has no politics whatsoever,” Catholic Bishop’s Conference of India (CBCI) deputy secretary general Fr Mathew Koyickal told TNIE.

“Church has no affiliation with any political organisation. The nuns were persecuted by alleged Bajrang Dal workers. We have contacted the PMO and the home minister’s office, and they have assured us that action will be taken. Dialogues are going on in this regard,” he said.

According to Catholic Church authorities, this is the first time they are experiencing the results of the Christian outreach programme started by PM Modi.

“The relation between the Church and the Union government has been good ever since the PM hosted a Christmas programme and his visit to the CBCI centre premises in New Delhi,” Fr Mathew said.

It was on December 26, 2023, that Modi hosted a Christmas programme. On December 23, 2024, Modi took part in the Christmas celebration organised by CBCI.