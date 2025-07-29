Man accused of operating fake embassy sent to five-day police custody by Ghaziabad court

LUCKNOW: A Ghaziabad court sent Harsha Vardhan Jain, accused of impersonating a diplomat representing multiple self-declared or fictitious micronations and running a fake consulate from his rented residence in Kavi Nagar, on a five-day police custody remand (PCR).

The remand, granted on Monday at the request of the Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police, came into effect from July 29 to August 2.

According to Bhaskar Verma, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kavi Nagar circle, it was imperative to probe many details about the recoveries and other incriminating documents seized from the rented house of Jain. “A PCR was requested for five days, and a Ghaziabad court allowed the remand,” he said. “During this period, Jain will be questioned in detail,” he added.

Notably, Jain was arrested on July 22 from his residence after an FIR was lodged against him at Kavi Nagar police station under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 336(3) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security), and 340(2) (use of forged documents or electronic records) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).