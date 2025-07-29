Residence certificate for ‘Dog Babu’ in Bihar raises eyebrows amid SIR row

PATNA: Believe it or not, a residence (domicile) certificate—one of the 11 documents required in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar—was recently issued to a canine in rural Patna.

Screenshots of the certificate, carrying the photograph of a golden retriever listed as ‘Dog Babu,’ have gone viral on the Internet, leaving social media users in splits. The document lists his parents as ‘Kutta Babu’ and ‘Kutiya Devi’ and his address as Mohalla Kaulichak, Ward No. 15, in Nagar Parishad Masaurhi, which falls under the Patna district.

The certificate was reportedly issued last week in the Masaurhi circle, falling under the eponymous subdivision, apparently as part of a scramble for such documents during the SIR exercise. The move has prompted a red-faced administration to lodge an FIR against the applicant, the computer operator and the officer who issued the certificate.