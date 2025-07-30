Congress-led governments lacked political will to act against Pakistan despite terror attacks: J P Nadda

NEW DELHI: Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday said that previous Congress-led governments allegedly did not respond to terrorist attacks or take action against Pakistan, despite the neighbouring country supporting terrorism.

Criticising the principal opposition party, he further alleged that the preceding regimes failed to act due to a lack of political will and a tendency to indulge in appeasement.

He was speaking in the Upper House during the Special Discussion on India's Strong, Successful and Decisive Operation Sindoor in Response to the Terrorist Attack in Pahalgam.

Referring to several terror incidents that took place between 2004 and 2014 during the UPA rule, including the Mumbai attacks, Nadda said that the situation changed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office and that India had given a befitting reply to the neighbouring country.

“With Operation Sindoor, India created history and terrorist infrastructures across the border were destroyed within 22 minutes,” he said.

Nadda said that those questioning the government on its response post-Pahalgam must introspect on their own actions following terror attacks when they were in power.

“During the UPA regime, one terrorist attack followed another, but the Congress government’s response was limited to mere statements. Instead of eliminating terrorists, they were served biryani,” he said.

He added that Home Minister Amit Shah was in Kashmir at 5 pm on the day of the attack, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned.