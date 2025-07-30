Gujarat ATS arrests alleged Al Qaeda operative in Bengaluru

AHMEDABAD: As part of the ongoing anti-terror operation, the Gujarat ATS on Wednesday arrested a 33-year-old Jharkhand-native woman from Bengaluru for her alleged role in bolstering Al Qaeda's influence in India. The accused, Shama Parveen, is believed to have been integral to AQIS’s social media propaganda machinery.

The ATS collaborated with Bengaluru police to identify and locate Parveen. A joint team conducted a raid at Parveen’s residence in Manorayanapalya locality and arrested her. Parveen is a graduate degree holder and had been living in Bengaluru for three years with her brother, who is a software engineer.

Sources said that the Gujarat ATS, while interrogating four previously arrested Al Qaeda operatives, were informed of Parveen's link to the terror organisation.

Parveen allegedly shared extremist videos linked to Al Qaeda operatives on social media platforms, especially Instagram.