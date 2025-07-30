Sessions Court in Chhattisgarh rejects bail plea of two Catholic nuns, says case is ‘outside its jurisdiction’

RAIPUR: After a lower court rejected their plea, the Sessions Court in Durg, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday also denied bail to two Catholic nuns, stating that the case falls outside its jurisdiction.

Judge Aneesh Dubey determined that the human trafficking case does not fall within the court's authority, as the charges come under the purview of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Bilaspur.

The nuns, Sister Preethi Mary and Sister Vandana Francis, both hailing from Kerala, were arrested on charges of alleged human trafficking and religious conversions. They were sent to judicial remand until 8 August.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court had initially rejected their bail application on Tuesday, prompting the accused to approach the higher court.

“The bail applications will now be filed in the NIA court,” said Rajkumar Tiwari, counsel for the nuns.

The arrests have drawn widespread political criticism and public attention.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi led a protest on Wednesday in the Parliament premises, demanding the immediate release of the nuns. She alleged that the duo was manhandled and ill-treated while in custody.

“We are protesting against this kind of attack on the minority,” Priyanka said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reiterated that the issue remains under judicial process, is being properly investigated, and that the law will take its own course.