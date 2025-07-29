Families allege foul play, say nuns always cared for underprivileged

KOCHI: A journey to help three young girls from underprivileged families gain a livelihood turned nightmare for two nuns of the Assisi Sisters of Mary Immaculate on Saturday, when they were arrested by the Chhattisgarh police. Sr Vandana of Udayagiri in Kannur and Sr Preethy Mary of Angamaly have been charged with forced religious conversion and human trafficking.

Jins Mathew, the younger brother of Sr Vandana, rubbished the allegations. “Why convert a person who is a Christian? The girls hail from Pentecost families,” he told TNIE. “The families of the girls converted to Pentecostalism a long time back.

Also, they carried permission letters from their parents, the copies of which were with the nuns. In fact, the parents had approached the convent seeking employment for the girls after coming to know that Fatima Hospital in Agra, where the nuns, worked needed staff,” said Jins.

He said the nuns, who had been working in underprivileged areas of North India for years, knew about the dangers of travelling with young native girls. “Hence, they insisted on all the documents, including letters from the parents. Sr Vandana and Sr Preethy travelled to Durg from Agra just to accompany the girls as the journey was long and this was their first time travelling outside their village,” he added.