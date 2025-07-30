‘So much for the friendship’: Opposition hits out at Modi as Trump imposes 25% tariff on Indian imports

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties slammed the government on Wednesday after Donald Trump imposed a 25-per cent tariff and penalties on Indian imports, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's friendship with the US president meant little.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Modi should take inspiration from former prime minister Indira Gandhi and stand up to the president of the United States.

"President Trump has slapped a tariff of 25 per cent plus penalty on imports from India. All that 'taarif' between him and 'Howdy Modi' has meant little," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"Mr Modi thought that if he kept quiet on the insults that the US President has hurled on India -- the 30 claims of stopping Op Sindoor, the special lunch for the Pakistan Army Chief whose inflammatory remarks provided the immediate backdrop to the brutal Pahalgam terror attacks, and US support for financial packages to Pakistan from the IMF and the World Bank -- India would get special treatment at the hands of President Trump. Clearly that has NOT happened," he added.

"He should take inspiration from Indira Gandhi and stand up to the US President," the Congress leader said.

Taking a jibe at Modi, Trinamool Congress's (TMC) Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien shared a video of the prime minister and Trump on X. In a post on the microblogging platform, he said, "56 is less than 25! Now what will 56 inch say about the brutal 25 percent Trump tariff. Remember this...."

In the video shared by the TMC leader, Modi is heard saying, "We in India have connected well with President Trump." He also repeats the slogan "Abki baar Trump Sarkar".