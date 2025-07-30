SC reserves verdict on Justice Varma's plea challenging in-house probe report that held him guilty

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, arguing for Justice Varma, tried to convince the court that the in-house procedure cannot recommend removal, and pleaded that only Article 124 and the Judges Enquiry Act govern the process.

"The CJI's advisory letter amounted to initiating impeachment, but the Court noted the recommendation was not binding on Parliament," the veteran lawyer submitted.

The court, however, refused this plea and told Sibal by citing the Judges Protection Act and said Section 3(2) protects non-judicial acts done in official capacity.

It also refused the plea of Justice Varma to examine and consider whether the cash was of his, noting that "this was not the remit of the committee.”

On July 17, Justice Varma, in his appeal filed before the apex court, challenged the in-house probe report, which held him guilty of his misconduct, and said that mere recovery of cash from the outhouse of his official residence does not establish his culpability.

Sibal said the validity of the procedure in the case adopted against him was incorrect. He argued that there was a process for the removal of a judge under Article 124 of the Constitution, and there can't be public debate on it. "The process is flawed," he contended.

Sibal, claiming innocence and being targetted in this case by various entities, submitted that several video footage clubbing with other documents, were put out on the website on March 22, and he was being put to public debate and discussion. The petitioner stood convicted.

Justice Varma's writ petition said, the in-house inquiry committee has failed to ascertain and find out the ownership of the cash recovered or how it was removed from the premises. "Mere discovery is not sufficient to link him to any wrongdoing, without any clear evidence regarding its ownership and control," he claimed.

His knocking the doors of the top court was an unprecedented development, as it was probably for the first time in the history of the judiciary, a sitting HC judge moved the Supreme Court by filing a writ petition challenging the in-house inquiry committee's report which indicted him in the cash-at-residence row.

He had also in his appeal, challenged the recommendation made by the former CJI Sanjiv Khanna to initiate impeachment proceedings against him for his alleged misconduct.

"The in-house inquiry committee made the findings without giving me a fair opportunity to respond. The committee proceeded in a pre-determined fashion and even without finding any concrete evidence, merely drew adverse inferences against him after reversing the burden of proof," said the appeal filed by Justice Varma.

Terming the Committee's mandate of being a fact-finding inquiry was unjustifiably truncated, he said, the mere discovery of cash provides no conclusive resolution. "It remains essential to determine whose cash and how much was discovered," he added.

