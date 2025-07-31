Former Union minister Uma Bharti recalls emotional jail meeting with Pragya Thakur after Malegaon blast verdict

BHOPAL: A distance of five kilometres separates the official bungalows of two saffron-clad women politicians of the ruling BJP in Bhopal. But the celebrations at the residences of these two former Bhopal MPs, to mark the acquittal of one of them, Pragya Singh Thakur, in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, stood in sharp contrast.

While Thakur was in Mumbai for the NIA court’s judgment in the 17-year-old terror case, a handful of her supporters at the B-29 residence in the 74 Bungalows area danced to drumbeats and distributed sweets, awaiting her arrival in Bhopal two days later for the grand celebrations.

Five kilometres away, outside the 6 Shyamala Hills residence of former Madhya Pradesh CM and ex-Union minister Uma Bharti, it was the sound of bursting crackers that marked the acquittal of Thakur and others in the blast case.

Recounting her visit to Nashik Jail, where Thakur had been lodged, Bharti, who is considered one of the prominent BJP figures in the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement, turned emotional.

“I met Pragya at the Nashik Jail, when no one went there to meet her. A Maharashtra police officer had told me that she was tortured unimaginably. I was in tears while meeting her and still remember her having confirmed to me about having been tortured beyond imagination. I didn’t carry anything for her… it was she who had kept a garland for me,” Bharti said.