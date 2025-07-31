‘Sisters innocent, should be released’: Tribal girl alleges coercion in nuns’ arrest over conversion case

When asked about the issue of forced religious conversion, which is part of the case registered against the three, she said, “Our family already embraced Christianity some six years ago, so where does the question of forced religious conversion arise? While we were giving our statement to the police, I saw something different being taken down by the police. When we questioned the statements being altered on record, they (Bajrang Dal activists) asked us to narrate the details as per their line of thoughts,” the girl alleged.

She further claimed that “not only me, but the other two girls were badly treated and slapped by one Jyoti Sharma, who was threatening us that if we don’t follow them as dictated, all of us will land in jail”.

Chhattisgarh Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader and former Bajrang Dal state head Ghanshyam Choudhari told The New Indian Express that their cadres acted only to stave off what they believed was an impending issue of religious conversion and human trafficking involving tribal girls. He said the intervention occurred after noticing one of the girls sitting with the nuns at Durg railway platform was crying and allegedly expressed a desire to return home.

Choudhari stated that Jyoti Sharma supports social and welfare causes but is not associated with Bajrang Dal.

Responding to Kamleshwari's claim that her family had converted to Christianity years ago, Choudhari said her statement only supported their concern that religious conversions of tribals continue unchecked in the Bastar region.

The lower Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court and later the Sessions Fast Track Special Court Judge denied bail to the two nuns. Their bail plea will now be heard in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court at Bilaspur, 110 km east of the capital Raipur.