‘They may have some illusions, I wish them luck’: Tharoor scoffs at Trump’s ‘oil deal’ with Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took a swipe at the US on Thursday after it announced a deal for working with Pakistan to develop "massive oil reserves" in the South Asian country, saying Washington may have "some illusions" about finding oil in Pakistan and "I wish them luck".

US President Donald Trump has announced sealing a trade deal with Pakistan and said Washington will work with Islamabad to develop what he described as the South Asian nation's "massive oil reserves".

It was not immediately clear what massive oil reserves in Pakistan Trump was referring to.

In a social media post, the US president also wondered if Pakistan could sell oil to India "some day".

"We have just concluded a deal with the country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive oil reserves," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday.

"We are in the process of choosing the oil company that will lead this partnership. Who knows, maybe they'll be selling oil to India some day!" he added.