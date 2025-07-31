BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for echoing Trump’s ‘dead economy’ remark, calls it a ‘shameful insult’ to Indians

The BJP flayed Rahul Gandhi on Thursday for "echoing" US President Donald Trump's "dead economy" jibe at India, calling it a "shameful" insult to the aspirations, achievements and well-being of the people of the country as it asked the Congress leader why he "repeats" foreign propaganda that undermines the country.

This came after Gandhi said everyone except Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman knows that the Indian economy is "dead", as he accused the BJP-led government of destroying the country's economic, defence and foreign policies.

Trump has mounted a sharp attack on India and Russia over their close ties and said the two countries can take their "dead economies down together". The US president's fresh criticism of New Delhi and Moscow came hours after announcing a 25-per cent tariff against India, plus a "penalty" for its trade with Russia.

Reacting sharply to the Congress leader's remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT department head Amit Malviya said in a post on X: "Rahul Gandhi has hit a new low by echoing 'dead economy' jibe -- a shameful insult to the aspirations, achievements, and well-being of the Indian people."

"But let's be honest -- the only thing truly 'dead' here is Rahul Gandhi's own political credibility and legacy," he added.

Citing data showing growth in various sectors, the BJP leader said, "This is not a dead economy. This is a surging, resilient India."