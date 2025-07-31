BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for echoing Trump’s ‘dead economy’ remark, calls it a ‘shameful insult’ to Indians
The BJP flayed Rahul Gandhi on Thursday for "echoing" US President Donald Trump's "dead economy" jibe at India, calling it a "shameful" insult to the aspirations, achievements and well-being of the people of the country as it asked the Congress leader why he "repeats" foreign propaganda that undermines the country.
This came after Gandhi said everyone except Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman knows that the Indian economy is "dead", as he accused the BJP-led government of destroying the country's economic, defence and foreign policies.
Trump has mounted a sharp attack on India and Russia over their close ties and said the two countries can take their "dead economies down together". The US president's fresh criticism of New Delhi and Moscow came hours after announcing a 25-per cent tariff against India, plus a "penalty" for its trade with Russia.
Reacting sharply to the Congress leader's remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT department head Amit Malviya said in a post on X: "Rahul Gandhi has hit a new low by echoing 'dead economy' jibe -- a shameful insult to the aspirations, achievements, and well-being of the Indian people."
"But let's be honest -- the only thing truly 'dead' here is Rahul Gandhi's own political credibility and legacy," he added.
Citing data showing growth in various sectors, the BJP leader said, "This is not a dead economy. This is a surging, resilient India."
Even amidst a global slowdown, India remains the world's fastest-growing major economy, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank revising their growth projections for the country upwards, he said.
Malviya alleged that Gandhi's "constant attempts" to belittle India's economic rise are not mere "political jabs". They are "direct insults" to the 140 crore Indians working hard to build a better future, he charged.
"Who is Rahul Gandhi really speaking for? Why does he repeat foreign propaganda that undermines India?" Malviya asked.
"It's time to call out the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty's deep-rooted inferiority complex, which has for decades kept India chained to low ambition and foreign appeasement," he said, adding, "No more. New India believes in itself -- even if Rahul Gandhi never will."
BJP MP Anurag Thakur said making anti-India statements has become Gandhi's "mentality".
"Whenever anyone makes an anti-India statement in the world, he grabs it," the former Union minister said.
BJP leader K Annamalai, in a post on X, took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying, “I came across remarks by two Congress leaders on the same topic today. One spoke for India’s interest, and the other spoke in a tone that would please his offshore masters.”
“When the world acknowledges India as the only bright spot on an otherwise dark horizon, here is the leader of the opposition who feels otherwise,” he said.
“LoP Thiru Rahul Gandhi avl continues to wear ignorance like a badge of honour. He is blind to India’s rise, yet ever eager to echo foreign voices that undermine it,” Annamalai added.
While Mr Gandhi backed Trump’s remarks to criticise the Centre, senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Rajiv Shukla highlighted the strength of the Indian economy, with Mr Tharoor emphasising that New Delhi must stand firm against Washington DC’s unreasonable demands. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also hit out at Trump, saying such a claim could “only come from a position of arrogance or ignorance.”
Tharoor, whose comments on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor have drawn criticism from within the Congress, took a markedly different stance from Mr Gandhi on Trump’s remarks. Acknowledging that ongoing trade talks with the US are “challenging,” he said, “We have ongoing negotiations with the EU, we already concluded a deal with the UK, and we are talking with other countries also. If we can't compete in America, we may have to diversify our markets outside of America. We are not out of options.”
Tharoor also said India must “move elsewhere” if the US remains “completely unreasonable”, stressing that India is not as export-dependent as China and has a strong domestic market. “If a good deal isn’t possible, we may have to walk away,” he added.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Shukla dismissed Trump’s remark as “completely wrong”, asserting that India’s economic condition is not weak. “If someone claims they can finish us economically, it's likely due to a misunderstanding. Trump is living in a delusion,” he told news agency ANI.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, another prominent opposition voice said there was ample credible data to show that India is among the top five economies in the world and one of the fastest growing. “Calling it a dead economy can only come from a position of arrogance or ignorance,” she remarked, adding, “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)