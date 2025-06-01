81 ‘anti-nationals’ arrested in Assam following Pahalgam terror attack

GUWAHATI: Two more individuals have been arrested in Assam for alleged "anti-national" activities, bringing the total number of such arrests to 81 since the Pahalgam terror attack in April, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.
In a post on X, Sarma stated that one person each had been apprehended from Sonitpur and Kamrup districts.
“Eighty-one anti-nationals are now behind bars for sympathising with Pakistan. Our systems are constantly tracking anti-national posts on social media and taking action,” he said.
Previously, opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly defending Pakistan and its alleged role in the Pahalgam terror attack. Although he was granted bail, Islam was later detained again under the National Security Act (NSA).
On 2 May, Sarma had warned of strict action against those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the aftermath of the Jammu and Kashmir attack.
Terrorists had targeted a popular tourist destination in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, on 22 April, killing 26 people most of them tourists and injuring several others.