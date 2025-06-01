81 ‘anti-nationals’ arrested in Assam following Pahalgam terror attack

GUWAHATI: Two more individuals have been arrested in Assam for alleged "anti-national" activities, bringing the total number of such arrests to 81 since the Pahalgam terror attack in April, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

In a post on X, Sarma stated that one person each had been apprehended from Sonitpur and Kamrup districts.

“Eighty-one anti-nationals are now behind bars for sympathising with Pakistan. Our systems are constantly tracking anti-national posts on social media and taking action,” he said.