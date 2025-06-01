After Shah’s infiltration remarks, TMC says Centre, not state, guards borders

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday strongly reacted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s accusation that the West Bengal government was encouraging infiltration, asserting that border security is the responsibility of the BSF, which operates under the central government.

Shah, who was on a two-day Bengal visit, alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led government was not cooperating with the Centre in stopping illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

Senior TMC leader and state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “It is the sole responsibility of the BSF to stop cross-border infiltration. The TMC is not guarding the borders — that is the job of the BSF, which functions under the Union Home Ministry. If there is any issue, this should be resolved by the Centre. The state administration should not be blamed for border issues."

Bhattacharya added, “If someone accuses the TMC of permitting infiltration, I will point out that it is the BSF’s responsibility to stop the menace. The home minister himself must ensure that the country's border is secured.”