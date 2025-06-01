‘Mamata stooped low to appease vote bank by opposing Operation Sindoor’: Amit Shah

The home minister alleged that senior TMC leaders were complicit in the violence in Murshidabad in April, which broke out during protests over the contentious Waqf Amendment Act.

“The way a TMC minister incited the violence, it can be said that the Murshidabad riots were state-sponsored,” he claimed.

“The MHA kept on insisting about the deployment of BSF during the Murshidabad riots, but the TMC government didn't allow it to happen so that the violence could continue. If BSF personnel had been deployed, Hindus would have been protected. It was only after BJP workers approached the high court that the BSF was finally sent in,” he alleged.

At least three people died and several others were injured in the April riots. This was Shah’s first visit to West Bengal since the Murshidabad clashes.

Sharpening his attack on Banerjee for the state of affairs under her rule, Shah said, “Today, Mamata didi has turned this great land of Bengal land into a hub of infiltration, corruption, atrocities on women, crime, bomb blasts and mistreatment of Hindus.”

Hitting out at the state government for obstructing national security efforts, he said, “Mamata Banerjee is opposing the Waqf Amendment Act for appeasement politics.”

The home minister also accused the ruling TMC of facilitating illegal cross-border movement.

“The Bengal elections will not only decide the future of the state, but it is also linked to the security of the country. Mamata Banerjee has left Bengal's borders open for Bangladeshis. Infiltration is taking place with her blessings. Only the BJP government can stop this,” he said.

Responding to the TMC’s criticism of the BSF’s inability to stop infiltration, the senior BJP leader said the Mamata Banerjee-led government has not given the required land to the BSF.

“Once the TMC government gives BSF the required land, we will stop infiltration. But, it would never give land to the BSF, as the party wants infiltration to continue so that it can remain in power,” he claimed.

Shah also accused Banerjee of failing to take a firm stand on issues of national security.

“During previous regimes in which Mamata didi was also a minister, no steps were taken to deal firmly with terror attacks. But our PM Narendra Modi took firm measures against terror attacks by destroying terror camps across the border. But, Mamata didi has a problem with it,” he said.

“For the sake of her vote bank, Mamata didi has crossed all limits of stooping low. A few days ago, Pakistan-backed terrorists killed our innocent citizens in front of their families after asking them about their religion. Operation Sindoor was carried out to punish these terrorists. The headquarters of the terrorists were destroyed by entering Pakistan. However, Mamata didi was pained over the death of these terrorists. She opposed Operation Sindoor by issuing a cheap political statement,” Shah said.

He said that under Operation Sindoor, the central government conducted a deep strike 100 km into Pakistan, targeting terrorist headquarters.

“Numerous terrorists were killed, but this seems to trouble Mamata ji. By doing so, you are not only opposed to the mission, but also disregard the sentiments and emotions of the women of our country,” Shah said.