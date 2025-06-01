Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel seeks answers from govt on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor 'ceasefire'

JABALPUR: Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should explain why there was no security for tourists in Pahalgam, where terrorists attacked them on April 22, and did the government agree to a "ceasefire" with Pakistan under pressure from the United States.

Following the horrific Pahalgam attack which claimed 26 lives, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, striking at terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan.

The neighbouring country retaliated with drones and missiles but failed to cause harm. The two nations announced cessation of hostilities on May 10.

Speaking at the opposition Congress' 'Jai Hind' rally here on Saturday, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Baghel accused the BJP of politicising Operation Sindoor and asserted the country's armed forces do not belong to any party.

The Congress' event coincided with the PM's mega women empowerment event in Bhopal, 300 km from here.

"Tell people why there was no security arrangement in Pahalgam. Where are those four terrorists?

Was the ceasefire done under pressure from the US and who took the decision on the ceasefire, officers or the government?" Baghel said addressing the gathering.