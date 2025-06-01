Northeast rains: Over 3.64 lakh affected in Assam, 1,500 tourists stranded in Sikkim

GUWAHATI: The first wave of the floods in Assam, triggered by incessant rains, affected over 3.64 lakh people across 19 districts and disrupted road transport and train services.

Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Sikkim have also been affected by the rains.

Four persons – two in Assam and one each in Mizoram and Tripura – died on Sunday which took the Northeast toll to 34 – 10 in Assam, nine in Arunachal, six each in Meghalaya and Mizoram, two in Tripura and one in Nagaland.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke with Assam, Arunachal, Sikkim Chief Ministers and Manipur Governor to take stock of the situation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Shah offered all possible assistance to deal with the situation.

“I have briefed him on the measures being taken and we are grateful for his concern and support,” Sarma said.

He cautioned people that heavy rainfall in Arunachal — Kibithoo (17 cm), Hayuliang (15 cm), Kalaktang (10 cm) — might lead to a sharp rise in the river water levels downstream.

“Assam is already witnessing intense rain in Silchar (42 cm), Karimganj (35 cm) and Hailakandi (30 cm). People living in low-lying and riverbank areas are advised to stay alert and follow local advisories,” he said.