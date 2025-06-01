Heavy rain continues to batter Assam, disrupting train services and road transport

GUWAHATI: Relentless rainfall continued to lash Assam on Sunday, severely disrupting road and rail transport across the northeastern state. According to officials, at least eight people have died so far due to floods and landslides.
More than 78,000 residents across over 15 districts have been affected, prompting widespread concern.
The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued an 'orange bulletin' for Assam, warning of a “severe flood situation” as ten major rivers including the Brahmaputra and Barak are currently flowing above the danger level.
A spokesperson for Northeast Frontier Railway stated that, following incessant rainfall in the past 24 hours and water overflowing onto the tracks in the Baraigram–Dullabcherra section, the Dullabcherra–Silchar passenger train has been cancelled for the day. Additionally, the Dullabcherra–Guwahati Express will now originate from Baraigram instead of Dullabcherra.
In Kamrup district, large portions of National Highway-17 have been inundated near Shingra Shalnibari in the Chaygaon area since Saturday. Officials noted that the situation has been worsened by heavy runoff from neighbouring Meghalaya.
Authorities are taking measures to redirect traffic via alternative routes to maintain connectivity.
According to the CWC bulletin, the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark in Dibrugarh and Nematighat (Jorhat). Other rivers breaching danger levels include:
Dhaleswari at Gharmura (Hailakandi), Rukni at Dholai (Cachar), Katakhal at Matijuri (Hailakandi), Barak at Badarpur Ghat (Sribhumi), Buridehing at Margherita (Tinsukia), Kushiyara in Sribhumi, Dhansiri at Numaligarh (Golaghat) and Kopili at Kampur (Nagaon)
An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin reported that, as of Saturday evening, five people had died in landslides and three in floods.
Three western districts were placed on 'red alert' on Saturday, while eight others were under an 'orange alert', according to the Regional Meteorological Centre. Rainwater from upstream regions of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya has further exacerbated the flooding.
Multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and fire and emergency services, have been deployed for rescue and relief efforts. Evacuation operations are underway in the worst-affected areas.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that the state is facing an “abnormal situation” due to persistent downpours triggered by a massive cloud cover across several parts of the Northeast.