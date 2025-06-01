Heavy rain continues to batter Assam, disrupting train services and road transport

GUWAHATI: Relentless rainfall continued to lash Assam on Sunday, severely disrupting road and rail transport across the northeastern state. According to officials, at least eight people have died so far due to floods and landslides.

More than 78,000 residents across over 15 districts have been affected, prompting widespread concern.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued an 'orange bulletin' for Assam, warning of a “severe flood situation” as ten major rivers including the Brahmaputra and Barak are currently flowing above the danger level.

A spokesperson for Northeast Frontier Railway stated that, following incessant rainfall in the past 24 hours and water overflowing onto the tracks in the Baraigram–Dullabcherra section, the Dullabcherra–Silchar passenger train has been cancelled for the day. Additionally, the Dullabcherra–Guwahati Express will now originate from Baraigram instead of Dullabcherra.