After CDS’ Operation Sindoor revelations, Congress raises pitch for special parliament session

NEW DELHI: A day after the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan’s revelations on India’s loss during the India-Pak conflict, the Congress on Sunday reiterated its demand for an immediate special session of Parliament. They noted that even Pakistan has convened its Parliament to discuss the developments.
The Congress also demanded that the government take all parties and the nation into confidence and discuss India’s defence preparedness and foreign policy strategy after Operation Sindoor.
Citing the example of restraint shown in Pakistan’s Parliament during recent tensions between India and Pakistan, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the entire nation supports the armed forces and called for unity on issues concerning national security.
“When the clashes broke out between India and Pakistan, a discussion started in Pakistan’s Parliament not to speak anything against the country. So long as there is an army, we all are safe. That’s why we support the armed forces,” he said.
Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public speeches after Operation Sindoor, Kharge urged him to “focus on the enemy instead of self-boasting” and to refrain from electioneering.
Sharpening his attack on the government following CDS’s admission, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the PM or the Defence Minister should have informed the opposition leaders in the all-party meeting about what Gen Chauhan had stated in Singapore.
“The Chief of Defence Staff has made some important statements on Operation Sindoor in, of all places, Singapore. It would have been better if the PM or the Defence Minister had briefed opposition leaders first in an all-party meeting.”