Assam flood situation remains critical; Met Department predicts more rain

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Monday with the water levels rising in many parts of the state, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has said that moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places of Assam, while heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.

A report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Sunday night said that two more people lost their lives in Cachar and Sribhumi districts, and around four lakh people are reeling under the deluge across 15 districts.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides has increased to 10.

Cachar is the worst hit with over one lakh people affected, followed by 85,000 people in Sribhumi and 62,000 in Nagaon, it added.

The administration has been operating 155 relief camps and relief distribution centres in 12 districts, taking care of 10,272 displaced people at present.

The authorities have distributed 1,090.08 quintals of rice, 284.63 quintals of dal, 952.76 quintals of salt and 4,726.26 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims of the state during the last 24 hours.

At present, 764 villages are under water and 3,524.38 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.