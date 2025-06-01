31 killed in flash floods, landslides over two days as heavy rains pound Northeast

GUWAHATI: At least 31 people have been killed as heavy rain triggered flash floods, landslides and widespread devastation across northeastern states.

Over the past 48 hours, nine deaths each were reported from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, six from Meghalaya, five from Mizoram and one each from Nagaland and Tripura.

Seven people had lost their lives when a landslide struck their vehicle and it fell into a deep gorge in Arunachal. The deceased, including four children and two pregnant women, were from two families.

The incident occurred on the Bana-Seppa Road in East Kameng district late Friday night when the victims were travelling from Bana to East Kameng district headquarters Seppa. A second passenger vehicle narrowly escaped after being caught in the same landslide.

In another incident of landslide, two labourers died in the state’s Lower Subansiri district. Two others were rescued. The incident occurred along the Ziro-Kamle Road.

In Mizoram, five refugees from Myanmar were swept away by flash floods in the Champhai district. Two were later rescued but three lost their lives. In another incident, a man died when a landslide struck his house in Serchhip district. Another person had died on Friday morning in an incident of wall collapse.

The Lawngtlai district was also hit by multiple landslides in which a hotel and some houses collapsed. Two persons were trapped in the debris of the hotel but both were rescued.