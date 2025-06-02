Chirag may quit ministry to test Bihar Assembly poll waters from general seat

PATNA: Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, there is growing speculation that Chirag Pawan, the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries and leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), may resign from the Narendra Modi cabinet soon to contest the state polls due later this year.

Bihar in-charge of LJP (RV) and Jamui MP Arun Bharti said on Sunday that a formal proposal would be sent to party president Chirag Paswan, requesting him to contest the assembly elections from a general seat instead of a reserved seat. He is likely to announce his return to state politics at a public rally in Ara, Bhojpur district, on June 8.

“Since Chirag is not the leader of a particular community, the party want him to contest a general seat instead of a reserved seat to send out the message that he is ready for a bigger role in the state politics,” Bharti added.

With social justice emerging as a major poll plank this time, Chirag’s entry into state politics is said to benefit the ruling NDA. LJP(RV) has set to organise ‘Nav Sankalp Mahasabha’ at Ara in Bhojpur on June 8, in which Chirag may announce his return to state politics.

A senior leader of LJP (RV), speaking on condition of anonymity, said Chirag has decided to focus on state politics and bid farewell to national politics.