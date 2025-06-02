Chirag may quit ministry to test Bihar Assembly poll waters from general seat

PATNA: Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, there is growing speculation that Chirag Pawan, the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries and leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), may resign from the Narendra Modi cabinet soon to contest the state polls due later this year.
Bihar in-charge of LJP (RV) and Jamui MP Arun Bharti said on Sunday that a formal proposal would be sent to party president Chirag Paswan, requesting him to contest the assembly elections from a general seat instead of a reserved seat. He is likely to announce his return to state politics at a public rally in Ara, Bhojpur district, on June 8.
“Since Chirag is not the leader of a particular community, the party want him to contest a general seat instead of a reserved seat to send out the message that he is ready for a bigger role in the state politics,” Bharti added.
With social justice emerging as a major poll plank this time, Chirag’s entry into state politics is said to benefit the ruling NDA. LJP(RV) has set to organise ‘Nav Sankalp Mahasabha’ at Ara in Bhojpur on June 8, in which Chirag may announce his return to state politics.
A senior leader of LJP (RV), speaking on condition of anonymity, said Chirag has decided to focus on state politics and bid farewell to national politics.
Bharti told this newspaper that a resolution to make a formal request to party chief Chirag Paswan to contest the assembly polls was passed at the recent executive committee meeting. “Wait for next Sunday (June 8) when Chirag will make a formal announcement about his plans,” he said.
Sources said that senior party leaders held a meeting at Bikramganj in Rohtas district on June 30 (the day the PM addressed a rally) to chalk out future strategy for the upcoming assembly elections. The meeting also discussed about party’s claim on the number of seats it wanted to contest in the election.
A source said that LJP(RV) will submit a proposal to top NDA leaders to provide seats to the party.
Tej opens up on ouster
RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav broke his silence after a week since his expulsion from the RJD over a controversial FB post, saying, “There are traitors outside and within the party.” It’s said to be a dig at the new leadership of the party.