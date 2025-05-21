Posters raise political temperature, project Chirag as next Bihar CM

PATNA: A day after LJP (RV) supremo and Union minister Chirag Paswan met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and stated that there was no vacancy for CM post in Bihar, on Tuesday, his party leaders put up posters in Patna, seemingly projecting Chirag as the next chief minister.

Erected along the roadsides at various places of the state capital, the poster features a meeting of Chirag and Nitish. It states, “We have developed Bihar by facing storms, now our future is in your hands.” It adds, “Uncle (Nitish) has full faith in this nephew (Chirag), both the face and character of Bihar will change, we met and got blessings.”

The posters have cropped up at a time when the young leader has already expressed his keenness to do politics in Bihar by declaring that “Bihar is calling him.” Chirag contested the last Lok Sabha election as an NDA ally and won all five seats his party contested.

Although senior BJP leader and DyCM Samrat Choudhary has clarified that the NDA will contest Bihar polls under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, these things will keep happening until Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah or BJP president J P Nadda do not unambiguously endorse statements of their junior party colleagues on Nitish, commented a BJP leader.