Conveying message on terror now: Shashi Tharoor

NEW DELHI: As spat between Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and his party colleagues continues to make headlines, the Thiruvananthapuram MP on Sunday fired a fresh salvo saying that he cannot afford to dwell on the criticism in India, including from his party.

Speaking to the media in Brazil, where he is leading one of India’s multi-party delegations, Tharoor said that he will speak with his colleagues and critics after he returns to India and is currently focusing on conveying India’s message on terrorism to other countries.

“I think this is a time for us to focus on our mission. Undoubtedly, in a thriving democracy, there are bound to be comments and criticisms. When we get back to India, we’ll have our chance to speak to our colleagues and critics.”

Tharoor’s comments in Panama last week that “India conducted its first surgical strike in 2016”, has earned the ire of his party colleagues.

“What has changed in recent years is that the terrorists have also realised they will have a price to pay. On that, let there be no doubt. This time, we crossed not only the Line of Control but also the international border, and we struck the terrorist headquarters in Balakot” he had said.