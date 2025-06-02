In UK, Ravi Shankar Prasad invokes Gandhi, says principle of non-violence is more relevant today

LONDON: Mahatma Gandhi's principle of non-violence is more relevant today given the terrorism being sponsored from across the border by Pakistan, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said in London on Sunday.

Prasad, who is leading the all-party delegation in Europe as part of India's diplomatic outreach following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, marked the official start of the UK visit by paying floral tributes to B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi and addressing a massive community gathering at the High Commission of India.

"It is a matter of great pride for us that right in the heart of London before the great statue of Mahatma Gandhi, we have come to pay our respects and offer flowers," Prasad told reporters at the Gandhi Memorial at Tavistock Square.

"Mahatma Gandhi's principle is all the more relevant today, of non-violence, of truth, of amity, of sadbhav (goodwill). In this age of terrorism sponsored from across the border by Pakistan, his message is equally important," he said.

Former minister and author M J Akbar reflected upon the "first known instance of terrorism as state policy" by Pakistan in October 1947 when 5,000 terrorists were sent to Kashmir.

"Gandhiji was an apostle of non-violence, but about these raiders and terrorists Gandhiji sounded like (Britain's war-time prime minister) Churchill, and later he told a prayer meeting that the duty of Indian soldiers is to defeat this terrorism and never retreat," Akbar told PTI.

Earlier, the delegation explored the Ambedkar Museum in north London, where the leaders reflected upon the enduring legacy of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar gave us a very important document through which we live by -- the Constitution-- which we strive for, which we have been fighting for and ensuring that the idea of inclusivity, justice and equality for all is maintained in true spirit and not just in words," said Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

"On the other hand, we have a Pakistan which continues its terror activities. We both got divided at the same time in 1947, and in 1950, we became a Republic while Pakistan continues to struggle with having an elected government in place, and the army generals have totally taken over," she added.